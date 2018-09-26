Bill Statler | Must-Reads if You Love Your Country

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

If you are a veteran whose privilege it was to proudly and honorably serve your country; if someone in your family or a friend served or is serving in the military; if you are a proud American citizen who loves your country and is concerned with its future, then regardless of your political affiliation, I urge you to read the following books: “The Russian Hoax,” by Gregg Jarrett, “Liars, Leakers and Liberals,” by Judge Jeanine Pirro and “Killing the Deep State,” by Jerome R. Corsi.

The authors of these books are not biased members of the media who are unschooled in law and oblivious to the Constitution, or who are desperately trying to make a name for themselves but consistently expounding fake news. Gregg Jarrett is a legal and political analyst and anchor for several years for several of the major news networks. Judge Jeanine Pirro, in addition to being a judge, was the first woman to sit on the bench of Westchester County of New York as well as the first woman elected district attorney in Westchester, New York. As a prosecutor she has received national recognition for her work in the legal profession. Jerome R. Corsi serves as Washington bureau chief for infowars.com and has written several books, six of which have been on the New York Times bestseller list.

These are people of integrity who love this country and have uncovered some very serious crimes that have been going on in our government for decades. Unbelievably, there are people within our government, past and present, who are willing to sell out our government for money.

Read the books, form your own opinions and decide what you want or don’t want to do about what you learn from them. We need to think about what we want to leave our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and the future generations to come. Americans are entitled to a judicial system that is both equal and blind.

As citizens of this great country, we have a very powerful weapon at our at our disposal with which to fight corruption in our government. It is our vote.

Bill Statler

Santa Clarita