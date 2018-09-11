Bob Comer | Google, North Korea and Hillary: Political Biases in Action?

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

Re: Duane Mooring letter, Sept. 5. Aren’t Google and other web tools politically biased? The North Korea problem just may be behind us! What’s to say that voter fraud did not give the popular vote to Hillary? We hear of so many dead, aliens, unregistered and multiple votes that we wonder if they were thrown out or not.

As for mistreatment of children, those children were brought across the border illegally and the parents probably knew that if they were caught they’d lose their kids. Mr. Trump inherited that law from his predecessors. (If the families got in via border checkpoints they wouldn’t have the problem.)

Bob Comer

Valencia