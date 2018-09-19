Bridal show returns Sunday

By Michele Lutes

3 mins ago

The Bellisima Bride Bridal Show is scheduled to return to Santa Clarita on Sunday, giving engaged couples a one-stop shop for their wedding day vendors.

“It is a very intimate boutique feel,” said Madison Zeilinger, who is in charge of marketing for the bridal show. “You get to network one-on-one with them. It is great for planning your wedding.”

This show was created in 2005 with J&M Entertainment.

“We decided to produce a bridal show in Santa Clarita,” the company said on its website. “We wanted to be able to help brides and grooms in their wedding planning by connecting them with amazing wedding vendors who are the best in the industry.”

This year’s show is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.

Brides and grooms will get a chance to meet vendors one on one, before attending a fashion show at 12:30 p.m., Zeilinger said.

The fashion show will feature dresses from local bridal store Cruz’s Bridal and makeup by Amorous Artistry. The models will walk down the runway to music provided by J&M entertainment’s DJ and MC.

Prizes will be given out during the fashion show, including a honeymoon vacation to Cancun provided by Newhall-Valencia Travel, Zeilinger said.

This is a great opportunity to celebrate your engagement,” she said.

For more information or to register, visit www.bellisimabride.com