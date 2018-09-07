Canyon football struggles to stop Palmdale rushing attack

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

By Nate Graham

For The Signal

It was David vs Goliath as the Canyon Cowboys (1-2) took on the Palmdale Falcons (2-1) on the road. David, representing the entire Cowboys defense and Goliath being the Falcons 6’4 senior quarterback John Ward.

The game was started by Marcus Hearn however the game took a turn for the worst for the Cowboys once Ward entered the game in the second quarter. Ward promptly ran for 95 yards in the quarter to go along with two touchdowns.

Paired with running back Isaiah Howard the Falcons ran for a total of 321 yards on the ground and all four of their offensive touchdowns – compared to just 162 for the Cowboys and two of their three offensive touchdowns.

The ground and pound game of Palmdale was simply too much as Canyon fell to the Falcons 54-30 on the road.

At one point in the third quarter it seemed as if the Cowboys were on their way to a comeback after a safety knocked out John Ward and Canyon senior Carson Strickland returning the kickoff to cut the lead to 35-23.

It was all for nothing as a tipped pass on the four yard line by the Cowboys would end up in the hands of the Falcons and returned for a 96 yard interception touchdown.

That was the theme of the evening for the Cowboys offense as they turned the ball over a total of five times three through the air and two fumbles.

Senior quarterback Aydyn Litz threw an interception that ended in a Falcons nine yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter.

On the very next drive the Canyon coughed the ball up leading to a 28 yard fumble recovery for a touchdown and giving Palmdale a 14-0 lead with under five minutes to play in the first quarter.

As the night cooled down the Cowboys did start to heat up as they were finally able to put a crooked number on the board with a 41 yard passing touchdown to senior receiver Carson Strickland.

On the very next drive for the Cowboys, starting on the opposing 25 yard line, senior Carson Strickland took the direct snap on the two yard line to even the score at 14-14 in the second quarter.

That was just about all the Cowboys were able to muster on the offensive end as they were only able to score in garbage time late in the fourth quarter.

Canyon will look to right the ship as they take on Simi Valley on the road.