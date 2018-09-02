Richard Myers | Turned to Comics Instead of Baker
By Signal Contributor
1 min ago

I just noticed on the opinion page of your Aug. 24 issue that there is a piece by Brian Baker
titled, “Knight vs Hill: I’ll Take Knight.” I didn’t read the piece (I can’t bear any more Baker) but I’d like to comment about the title: What a surprise!

No, I didn’t read the piece. I turned instead to page A13 and the other comics in the paper.

Richard Myers, Valencia

