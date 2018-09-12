SCAA Presents 3-Day Artist Workshop

Ruth Armitage will demonstrate her colorful style in acrylic during a three-day workshop presented by the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) Nov. 9-11. She will also provide mini-demos in watercolor or oil.

“My paintings express my connection to the family farm,” the artist says. “The abstracted landscapes are inspired by memories, imagination and observation of aerial views. Rich, vibrant color embellished by narrative, symbolic pencil and brush marks, tell the story of my connection to the property that has been home to my family.”

Armitage added: “I work in watercolor, acrylic and oil mixed with cold wax, but viewers often have difficulty telling them apart. Each of these mediums has their strength. The fluidity of water media allows me to work very spontaneously, while the ability to build up texture and layers attracts me to the use of oil paint. You’ll notice similar shapes, color and line work in all of my paintings.”

Armitage is a signature member of the National Watercolor Society, Rocky Mountain National Water Media, California Watercolor Association and the Northwest Watercolor Society, and past president of the Watercolor Society of Oregon. Her work received local and national awards, including the Loa Ruth Sprung Award in the National Watercolor Society.

Inclusion in numerous national publications and exhibitions has led to widespread recognition for Armitage, including being profiled on Oregon Public Broadcasting’s Oregon Art Beat. Acrylic Artist Magazine ran a 10-page feature article in the spring 2016 issue. Her work is at the Portland Art Museum’s Rental Sales Gallery. A gifted instructor, she juried several national, local and state exhibitions. She enjoys sharing the creative process in the classroom and watching light bulbs come on in her students’ eyes.

More information: rutharmitage.com.

“This workshop is anticipated to fill up fast,” said SCAA secretary Jeanne Iler. Contact her at jeanne2@bluemarble.net for more information.