Stephen Maseda | What Would More Democrats Mean?

1 min ago

In a column that dismissively refers to Rep. Knight as “Steve” (Sept. 12) Gary Horton argues that because California has a strong economy we need to replace Knight with a Democrat. He acknowledges Knight is a fine person and has represented the district well, but on principals California needs more Democrats in Congress, so “Steve” must be replaced.

If you want to envision what more Democrats would mean, consider the Kavanaugh hearings, and the conduct during the hearings and the Democrats on the committee. Or consider Maxine Waters as a finance committee chairwoman.

Let’s consider what Democrat rule has meant for California:

1. We have one of the highest rates of taxation, if not the highest, of any state.

2. We have the highest level of poverty, when adjusted for the cost of living, of any state.

3. We have one of the highest pension funding shortfalls. For example, the L.A. Unified School District’s ability to educate the children of L.A. County is being negatively impacted by the need to provide current education funds to cover legacy pension and retiree benefits.

4. We have one of the highest, if not the highest, income disparities in the nation.

5. Our school funding, despite our level of taxation, rates at 49th or 50th.

6. We have hollowed out our mid-class, who are moving to other states.

7. Approximately 15 percent of our population can afford the average priced home.

8. We have one of the highest, if not the highest level of homelessness in the nation.

And, 9. We are doing our utmost as a state to insulate our criminal illegal aliens from deportation.

In order to deal with these serious structural issues our Democratic Legislature is focused like a laser on banning plastic grocery bags (those single-use bags we all use at least twice if not three times) and straws, to “limit” the plastic trash in the oceans, when the U.S. contribution to that issue represents 0.9 percent of the floating plastic trash.

Stephen Maseda

Valencia