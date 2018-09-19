Teens raise funds and paintbrushes

By Michele Lutes

1 min ago

The Bob Ross Project, founded by local teens Cassidy Bensko and Kayla Tomlin, is scheduled to host its second paint night fundraiser Sept. 29.

The Bob Ross Project was founded in 2018 by Bensko, a sophomore at Valencia High School, and Tomlin, a senior at West Ranch High School.

“We love the idea of relaxing and the time it takes to make something and that it may not be perfect,” Bensko said.

The girls were inspired by artist Bob Ross, who was the host of the television show “The Joy of Painting” from 1983 to 1994, and a positivity icon.

“The premise of Ross’ show and TV personality was to encourage a peaceful mind state and reinforce ideas of self-love and relaxation,” according to the group’s website.

“We don’t make mistakes, just happy little accidents,” Ross once said.

Bensko and Tomlin hope to create an environment for a healthy mind, creative expression and some cool art, Bensko said.

There is a mandatory entrance fee of $10 and all supplies are provided.

The proceeds from the event will go to a charity that will be announced by the project, Bensko said. Their first paint night on June 29 raised $375 for The Trevor Project.

The Trevor Project is the premier organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ teens and young adults.

“We both had a connected to the LGBTQ+ community through our friends or family,” Bensko said.

The paint night event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 29, at 23310 Cinema Drive in Valencia.

For more information on the organization or to RSVP for the Sept. 29 event, go to www.pantsuitsisterhood.org/ or contact pantsuitsisterhood@gmail.com.