Wildcat, Viking tie for medalist at Foothill League girls golf meet No. 1

By Haley Sawyer

1 min ago

SYLMAR – West Ranch’s Noelle Song and Valencia’s Ashley Song have a lot in common. For one, they share the same last name, although they aren’t related.

“We kind of knew each other the past two years and then we’re just ‘Oh hey, you’re a Song, I’m a Song. We should just be sisters,’” Noelle said. “So then we’re just like, a twin joke.”

The pair also competed in the girls golf Foothill League meet No. 1 at El Cariso Golf Course in Sylmar on Tuesday and carded a 2-over 33 for co-medalist honors.

Hart’s Emma Allen and Meghan Silver followed at 5-over, while Golden Valley’s Justine Reblando and Saugus’ Michelle Walker each logged 7-over.

Valencia came in first as a team at 195. West Ranch followed at 198 and in third was Hart at 205.

“It’s really good to be back,” Ashley said. “I think a lot of us have been working hard over the summer and have seen a lot of improvement from my teammates and I’m really excited to get back into it.”

Two of last season’s most competitive golfers – Zoe Campos of West Ranch and Kimberly Tsai of Valencia – were both absent from the meet. Campos opted to leave the team to focus on school, while Tsai moved out of the area.

“As a team we’re all pretty tight-knit so when she left it was kind of a big hit,” Ashley said of Tsai. “Not just for the scores, but like as a group of friends and for our game, I think it’s definitely going to have an impact.”

The departure of the two, however, has allowed for golfers like Noelle and Ashley to step up in the prep season. After a lackluster 2017 season, Ashley refocused over the summer and Noelle worked on her improving her consistency.

Valencia maintains some depth as five players return this season with varsity experience. The Vikings also add talent in Sung Park, who transferred in this season.

“Her addition kind of makes up sort of for Kimmie’s loss and you I’ve got a pretty deep team,” Vikes coach John Minkus said. “I’ve got about eight or nine girls that can get around the course pretty well and so on any given day we should be challenging for the No. 1 position.”

Foothill League meet No. 2 will be on Tuesday, Sept. 11 at Hansen Dam.