Bill Ryan | Another Life Destroyed by Democrats
1 min ago

In following the opposition to Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination, I was appalled at how far some would go to destroy a man’s life. Then I realized the opposition is all about fear that he would someday vote to take away the right that now permits millions of innocent lives to be destroyed by turning a mother’s womb into a house of slaughter. So in their eyes, one more life, what difference does it make.

Bill Ryan

Santa Clarita

