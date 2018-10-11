Bill Ryan | Another Life Destroyed by Democrats

1 min ago

In following the opposition to Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination, I was appalled at how far some would go to destroy a man’s life. Then I realized the opposition is all about fear that he would someday vote to take away the right that now permits millions of innocent lives to be destroyed by turning a mother’s womb into a house of slaughter. So in their eyes, one more life, what difference does it make.

Bill Ryan

Santa Clarita