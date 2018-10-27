Bob Comer | Simple Solution for Your Share of Tax Cut
By Signal Contributor
1 min ago
It appears that Lois Eisenberg’s letter of Oct. 24 assumes that those making $30,000 per year should get the same cash savings of those earning $100,000.
My understanding is that we all get the same percentage of the tax cuts.
Lois, the fix is simple. Earn $100,000.
Bob Comer
Valencia
It appears that Lois Eisenberg’s letter of Oct. 24 assumes that those making $30,000 per year should get the same cash savings of those earning $100,000.
My understanding is that we all get the same percentage of the tax cuts.
Lois, the fix is simple. Earn $100,000.
Bob Comer
Valencia