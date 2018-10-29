Is now the right time to sell my home?

The best time to sell your home is traditionally between March and June, and then the housing market slows through the fall and into winter.

However, there are still plenty of buyers who are ready willing, and able to buy a home in the Santa Clarita Valley right now, and interest rates, although rising, are still low historically speaking.

What your decision boils down to is this: the best time to sell is the best time for you.

There are many reasons that people have to sell, from job changes to family changes to just generally feeling ready.

What factors are playing into your decision whether to sell or not? This positive job growth environment is increasingly a factor in people’s decision. The grass can be greener on the other side of the hill, or on the other side of the nation. Opportunity awaits.

A growing family or an empty nest are also common reasons to sell and move on. Interest rate changes may be a motivator, since home sellers often become home buyers and current relatively low rates can benefit the seller-to-buyer. There have been tax changes, especially at the upper end of the market, that may be a factor in your home-selling decision.

Maybe it’s just time for a change. And then sometimes there are negative life events that more or less force a home sale, such as job loss and changed financial circumstances, illness or disability, divorce or death. Moving on to a better situation and home can bring relief.

Finally, if your home has gained substantial equity, the nest egg you’ve built may be enough to give you a large down payment on the home of your dreams, or give you a comfortable lifestyle in your retirement.

Whatever the reason and motivation, selling a home can be an emotional life event and making the decision to let go is often the biggest hurdle people and families have to overcome. Once the decision is made, the prospect of beginning a new chapter of life can bring excitement and hopefulness, sometimes along with lingering fear and doubt.

Whether you have made the decision and are ready to roll, or just want a good look at the facts and figures with a professional, please give me a call. Whatever your situation and motivation, my team and I can help you with our experience and knowledge, as well as our insight into just how big and emotional your decision may be. Bottom line: We just want what’s best for you and your family.

