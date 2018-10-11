Mike Piccard | Have You Visited the Gibbons?

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Imagine having the ability to listen to the world’s loudest mammal, view some of the most unbelievable acrobats perform at speeds up to 35 mph and observe the only non-human primates that primarily walk on two legs.

Now imagine that place exists right here in the Santa Clarita Valley.

If you haven’t been to the Gibbon Conservation Center yet, you’re missing out on one of the most awesome experiences you’ll ever have. Located pretty close to Lombardi Ranch, this place is home to the largest collection of gibbons in the Western Hemisphere — and it’s right here in our backyard!

The enclosures these magnificent animals are housed in allow visitors to get up close and personal with them. While on our visit, we sat and watched a particular group of gibbons, paying close attention as to how they interact with one another. No matter what your age, you will find it a truly spectacular experience.

Last I checked, the center was only open to the public on weekends with tours starting at approximately 10 a.m. The end of the tour culminates with the entire gibbon community singing and howling, something that everyone should experience. The $15 entrance donation hardly seems enough for the experience you get.

For more information about this amazing and unique place, I encourage you to visit their website:

www.gibboncenter.org

Mike Piccard

Canyon Country