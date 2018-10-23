SCV schools compete in Mt. SAC Invitational

By Diego Marquez

2 mins ago

Four Santa Clarita Valley schools traveled to Mt. San Antonio College for the Mt. SAC Cross Country Invitational held on Friday and Saturday. Canyon, Golden Valley and Valencia represented the Foothill League with Trinity Classical Academy making an appearance out of the Academy League.

Canyon High School’s Ethan Danforth finished with the best time in the Boys Division 2 race, recording 15 minutes and 1 second. Teammates Alfredo De Anda and Kyle Stevens also were inside the top 30 finishers in the Division 2 race with times of 15:39 and 16:29, respectively.

“Ethan has been fighting a cold and wasn’t very healthy for the first league meet,” said Canyon cross-country head coach Paul Broneer. “But he ran a solid race.”

As a whole, the Canyon boys team finished in fourth place in Division 2 as all five runners finished at or in the top 40, out of 62 runners, with a total team time of 1:20:47.

The Canyon girls team had the best time of any Foothill League boy or girls team, finishing in second place with a total team time of 1:42:56. Canyon had their top runners finish in the top 40 of all girls runner.

“The girls are solid and have a very tight pack so they ran pretty well,” Broneer said.

Chloe Davidson finished in sixth place with a time of 20:02, Marisa Rodriguez finished in 11th place with a time of 20:22, Angelee Berganio finished in 14th place with a time of 20:26, Chandler Bietsch finished 18th with a time of 20:39 and Melissa Duncan finished 44th with a time of 21:27.

Golden Valley finished ninth in Division 2 as a team. Daniel Rush paced the Grizzlies, finishing in eighth place in the race with a time 15:33, six seconds ahead of Cowboys’ De Anda.

Nate Doughtery took 26th with the second-best finish for the Golden Valley boys team with a time of 16:21 seconds.

The girls team finished in 13th in Division 1 with two of their runners, Jacqueline Law Green and Jennifer Santiago, finishing within the top 50 in 41st and 45th place.

Valencia boys cross-country team finished in seventh in Division 1 with a total team time of 1:23:47. Gage Davenport led the Vikings boys, finishing in 10th place individually with a three-mile time of 15:51. William Cheney was the second-best finisher for the Vikings with a time of 16:41 for 28th-place.

The Vikings’ girls team finished in sixth place in Division 1 with a team time of 1:38:30. The Vikings’ managed to get three of their six runners to finish inside the top 40 out of 86 contestants.

Hailey Kirsch led Valencia with a time of 18:04, good for fifth place individually. Ronnie Jones and Marissa Marti finished with times of 19:21 and 19:47, respectively.

Trinity’s boys and girls team each finished inside the top 10 in the Division 5 race slipping into sixth and eighth, respectively.

Shane Lintereur finished in third place out of 144 runners with a time of 16:47. Andrew Pfeiffer finished in 39th place with a time 18:26 and Judah Palmisano clocked in at 18:31 for a 42-place finish.

Overall, the boys team finished in sixth place with a total time of 1:32:44.

Keili Butler and Eva Lintereur led the way for the Knights’ girls team that placed eighth out of 27 schools. Butler was 22nd with a time of 22:43 and Lintereur finished in 34th with a time of 24:01.