William Campbell | Single-Payer: The DMV of Health Care

2 mins ago

I see Katie Hill is in favor of a “Medicare”-type universal health care program — single-payer for those of you who follow such things — and I’d recommend to Ms. Hill that she spend a couple of hours at the local DMV office to familiarize herself with what government-run healthcare would look like. Or, she could call some ordinary folk in Canada and ask them if waiting months for appointments and/or procedures is the way things should be.

Me, I’d rather have medical professionals making medical decisions rather than a civil servant with a GED.

William Campbell

Valencia