Bill Miranda | Get Into the Holiday Spirit with Libraries

Bill Miranda

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

Do you hear those sleigh bells jingling, ring-ting-tingling too? Come on, it’s lovely weather for a holiday activity or two!

In Santa Clarita, we may not have snow to build snowmen in our front yards, but what we lack in snow, we make up for with nice weather that allow us to enjoy the holidays both in and outside our homes.

You don’t have to go too far to find your very own version of the North Pole in Santa Clarita. Stop by our Main Street in Old Town Newhall, which is already decked out in beautiful holiday lights. Get lost in the beauty of giant Christmas ornaments hung on our majestic 23-foot tall tree, which greets everyone who enters the city’s premier arts and entertainment district.

It’s fitting that the Christmas tree stands proudly in front of the Old Town Newhall Library; the Santa Clarita Public Library offers some of the best services and facilities in town, offering free holiday fun for everyone in your family.

If you’re a crafty person, you’ll want to take a look at the Santa Clarita Public Library’s event calendar. It has an amazing lineup of holiday-themed programs and events including Christmas and Hanukah storytimes, cookie decorating and fun Do It Yourself holiday-themed workshops for both adults and teens.

My wife and I love art, so it’s natural that we find more sentimental value in receiving gifts that are homemade over those that are bought from the store. If you feel the same way, I think you’ll enjoy the Library’s Homemade Holiday DIY workshops featuring free sessions on creating your own holiday cards, bottle candles, ornaments and bubble pendants!

These workshops are catered toward adults and seniors, and the best part is, they’ll provide the supplies. All you have to bring is your imagination!

Teens can also get crafty this holiday by attending the Library’s “Pro-CRAFT-tinating” and “Teen Winter Crafternoon” sessions; both encourage use of expression and imagination to create gifts and fun projects.

But there’s more where that came from – the library also has “Hectic Holiday Wind Down” sessions that encourage you to remove yourself from the hustle and bustle of the holidays with an hour of painting, snacks and music.

For information on dates, times and locations of these events, please visit the Santa Clarita Public Library’s event calendar at SantaClaritaLibrary.com.

Although not necessarily holiday-focused, you won’t want to miss the Library’s 13th Annual Family Literacy Festival taking place on Saturday, Dec. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Old Town Newhall Library.

This year the free event invites families to “Explore, Play, Create” by engaging in hands-on activities, listening to stories and enjoying live performances designed to inspire creativity.

The event is being held in partnership with the SCV Education Foundation and the College of the Canyons MakerSpace.

The Santa Clarita Public Library has what you need for your next adventure, and if it’s a holiday adventure you’re looking for – I’d say it’s “SNOW” mystery, visit your local library!

Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at bmiranda@santa-clarita.com.