Bob Comer | Letter Unfair to Trump

By Signal Contributor

2 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Re: Lois Eisenberg letter, Nov. 17: Please cite one example of President Trump’s rhetoric that promotes racism?

As for insulting reporters, if you are talking about Jim Acosta of CNN, I think the president was absolutely right about pulling his press pass. Nobody should talk to dignitaries like that! It used to be the norm for reporters to ask one question and then relinquish the mic to another.

The president has praised Kim Jong Un for meeting with him and improving relations. What other despot has he praised? What ladies has he demeaned? When has he sided with white supremacists? Or, how is his agenda hateful?

Well?

Bob Comer, Valencia