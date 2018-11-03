Brian Koegle | Vote Bjorkman for COC at an Important Time

This upcoming election will prove to be a critical time for our nation, state and community. In Santa Clarita it is a particularly important time for College of the Canyons. As an involved alumnus and concerned community member, I have pledged my support to Ann-Marie Bjorkman for Seat 5 of the Santa Clarita Community College District (SCCCD).

Many residents of the Santa Clarita Valley are unaware of the fact that we have one of the nation’s best community colleges right here in our own back yard. In order to maintain that level of excellence, we must have some new voices on the board who can provide strong and open-minded leadership.

The current long-term incumbent in District 5 has demonstrated a single-minded bias — favoring one constituency — putting the future success of the college and its students at risk. The irresponsible actions of this incumbent can jeopardize the college’s ability to educate, train and innovate.

Ann-Marie Bjorkman is the challenger to this incumbent and will unabashedly “shake up” the status quo for the positive. Ann-Marie has the vision and dedication to understand the importance of a strong secondary education for our local students; to identify and actively pursue the proper course the college should take to remain competitive in a changing economic climate; and, to restore stability and common sense on the SCCCD board of trustees. Ann-Marie will make sure our community college continues moving forward, providing higher education access to all who pursue it!

Please join me and many others who truly care about our community’s college and vote for Ann-Marie Bjorkman for Seat 5 of the SCCCD on Nov. 6!

Brian E. Koegle

Santa Clarita