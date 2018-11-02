Carl Raggio | Ignore Billionaire Money, Elect Knight

I was surprised to learn via an article in the Los Angeles Times Oct. 26 that Michael Bloomberg’s political action committee has given $5.1 million to (help) Katie Hill unseat Rep. Steve Knight of the 25th Congressional District. As the article indicates, the funds are to be used for buying air time to defeat Knight. Bloomberg, the former mayor New York City, is one of those billionaires that every California Democrat loves to hate. I have no doubt that Mr. Bloomberg is not just generous.

Knight must be returned to the congressional seat he has earned. His record is exemplified by his voting history and his ability to be bipartisan when it is in the best interest of our country. Katie Hill has demonstrated her inability to cross party lines. Please take these comments into consideration when voting and re-elect Steve Knight as our congressman.

Carl Raggio

Valencia