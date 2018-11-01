Chuck Lyon | Bjorkman: Consummate Team Player

As a coach, teacher and engaged community member, I am thrilled that Ann-Marie Bjorkman is running for a seat on the College of the Canyons board of trustees. A positive, ethical and giving community leader, Ann-Marie is committed to making things better for all. She brings people together by listening, finding common ground and building – not tearing down. She is the consummate team player.

I know something about teamwork, and it is rare these days to find someone such as Ann-Marie running for office. We are both proud alumni of COC and Ann-Marie knows firsthand that education is a game changer that allows people to achieve their potential and fulfill their dreams. She has shared that passion through her more than 20 years of selfless, game-changing service to our community.

As a citizen, parent and member of our business community, Ann-Marie knows how to create opportunities so anyone can pursue success with confidence. She knows that opportunities are created through hard work. She knows that hard work must be supplemented by an open mind, supporting others and letting others shine. She brings a refreshingly positive, can-do spirit to the table, and she infuses those qualities into others. She knows how to get things done – and she does them!

Ann-Marie cares deeply about creating the best future possible for our community by creating opportunities for our youth, our businesses and anyone who aspires to be the best that they can be. Her dream of building bridges between elementary and high schools, COC, and nonprofit organizations like the Boys and Girls Club, YMCA, Child and Family Center and SCV Senior Center will help to enhance access and possibilities for all students.

Members of our business community tell us that what they need more than anything are people who understand what being part of a team is all about. They value team players who work hard and who are ethical, forthright, open-minded and passionate about what they do. Ann-Marie is all of that and more. She sets the standard.

I am supporting Ann-Marie Bjorkman for the Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees (Area 5) because she is the best and brightest example of the team player our community needs now. Please vote for Ann-Marie on Nov. 6.

Chuck Lyon

Santa Clarita