CTG to Host Laurie Morgan Art Show

By News Release

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

News Release

Laurie Morgan will present a one-woman show at the Canyon Theatre Guild starting Friday and continuing to Saturday, Jan 17. An open artist’s reception is scheduled Saturday, Dec. 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The exhibit called “Seasons Around the World,” will include a selection of landscape, still life and floral paintings by Morgan, with mediums in pastels and watercolor, acrylic and oils.

A local artist since 1988, Morgan is member and past president of the Santa Clarita Artists Association and current actress and director at the Canyon Theatre Guild.

“I’m intrigued by historical architecture and most of my work contains part of a house, castle, cottage, cabin, barn or other structure. Many of my paintings have windows or doors, arches and pathways,” Morgan said. “These mean to me adventure, surprise and levels of spirituality.

“I’m also fascinated by man’s use of natural substances such as stone, brick, wood, and I often add these to my work as well. Equally I love flowers and gardens and try to include them wherever I can.”

An award-winning artist, Morgan’s art has exhibited at the Gallery of Santa Clarita, La Galeria Gitana in San Fernando, Santa Paula Arts Association Gallery, The Lonny Chapman Theatre in NoHo, JET Studios in NoHo, the Canyon Theatre Guild and Repertory East Playhouse in Old Town Newhall, Fast Frame Valencia, The Valley Fair and other art fairs and shows throughout L.A. County. Her original paintings and prints reside in homes and businesses all over the world. Her complete collection may be viewed at www.lauriemorgan.biz

Canyon Theatre Guild is located at 24242 Main St., Newhall. For more information, call Olga Kaczmar at 661-254-5267.