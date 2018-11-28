Dana Stern | Immigrants Need to Follow the Law, and U.S. Must Protect Its Border

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Mexico calls for an investigation into use of tear gas at the border!

Illegal immigrants attempted to breach the U.S.-Mexico border. Border patrol and U.S. military personnel were pelted with rocks. In retaliation of being pelted with rocks, tear gas was used.

The United States of America under the Constitution has the right to defend the border and deny access to illegal immigrants. There is nothing illegal about protecting the border and American citizens.

This caravan of illegal aliens is funded by the enemies of the United States of America, enemies of our president and enemies of our Constitution. There are elitist globalists in Washington, D.C., who feel we should let everyone in at our southern border.

Governor-elect of California Gavin Newsom announced that California was a refuge state. Allowing illegal immigrants unchecked into the state of California will bankrupt the state. California has recalled governors in the past! Remember Grey Davis!

America is interested in protecting its borders. There is no problem with legal immigration. Those people wishing to immigrate need to follow the law.

Dana Stern

Canyon Country