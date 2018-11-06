Darlene Chandler | City, Keep Pressure on Solar Panels
By Signal Contributor
1 min ago

A message to our City Council: Please, please don’t drop the ball on the solar panels lawsuit vs. the (owner of) Canyon View Estates. The community is going through so much stress about unknown problems that won’t change any time soon without our City Council behind us.

Darlene Chandler

Santa Clarita

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Darlene Chandler | City, Keep Pressure on Solar Panels

1 min ago
Add Comment
Signal Contributor

A message to our City Council: Please, please don’t drop the ball on the solar panels lawsuit vs. the (owner of) Canyon View Estates. The community is going through so much stress about unknown problems that won’t change any time soon without our City Council behind us.

Darlene Chandler

Santa Clarita

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor