Darlene Chandler | City, Keep Pressure on Solar Panels
By Signal Contributor
1 min ago
A message to our City Council: Please, please don’t drop the ball on the solar panels lawsuit vs. the (owner of) Canyon View Estates. The community is going through so much stress about unknown problems that won’t change any time soon without our City Council behind us.
