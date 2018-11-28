Gen. Keane to Discuss Global Challenges

By News Release

1 min ago

Join Gen. Jack Keane at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center as he discusses America’s global security challenges on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Keane is president of GSI Consulting. He serves as chairman of the Institute for the Study of War and the Knollwood Foundation, executive chairman of AM General, is a director of the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments and the Smith Richardson Foundation, a member of the Commission on National Defense Strategy and a former member of the Secretary of Defense policy board.

Gen. Keane is also a Fordham University trustee fellow and advisor to the George C. Marshall Foundation.

A four-star general, he completed more than 37 years of public service in December 2003 that culminated in his appointment as acting chief of staff and vice chief of staff of the U.S. Army. He was in the Pentagon on 9/11 and provided oversight and support for the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Gen. Keane appears before Congress regularly, offering testimony on matters of foreign policy and national security, with his most recent testimony in May on “ISIS: Post Caliphate.” He serves as the senior strategic analyst for Fox News and speaks throughout the country on leadership and national security.

He is a career infantry paratrooper and a Vietnam combat veteran decorated for valor. He commanded the famed 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and the legendary 18th Airborne Corps, the Army’s largest war fighting organization.

Gen. Keane graduated from Fordham University with a bachelor of science degree and received a master of arts degree from Western Kentucky University. He is a graduate of the Army War College and the Command and General Staff College.

For more information about the forum, contact Jasmine Foster at 661-362-3101, email jasmine.foster@canyons.edu or visit https://www3.canyons.edu/Offices/PIO/CanyonsPAC/mckeon-forum.html.