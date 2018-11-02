Hart will try to keep offense rolling in Division 3 playoff opener

By Diego Marquez

1 min ago

In probably the most evenly-matched contest out of the Foothill League school, Hart welcomes the Moorpark Musketeers into the Santa Clarita for a CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoff game at Canyon High School.

The Indians finished tied for second-place in the Foothill League after defeating Golden Valley in the final game of the season in a 60-27 and will try to keep up the potent scoring attack after combining to score 150 points in their final three contests.

Quarterback Zach Johnson will try to continue his scoring prowess as he ended with six total touchdowns in last week’s contest and will be in for a head-to-head battle with Moorpark’s field general, Steven McDaniel, who takes over at quarterback after Blake Sturgill broke his hand in a game against Camarillo on Oct. 12.

Johnson has thrown for 2,440 yards and scored 30 total touchdowns, compared to McDaniel’s 645 yards and six touchdowns in three games since taking over for Sturgill

“I think that overall as an offense and as a team they really know what they’re supposed to do and where they are supposed to be,” Johnson said. “That really allows them to be successful and so I think defensively and offensively going into the game we really need to be on our game and really focus and that’ll give us our best opportunity of winning.”

The Musketeers receiving corps unlike any other the Indians have faced this year featuring USC commit and four-star, five-star recruit Drake London.

In ten games this season, London has caught 52 receptions for 925 yards and 11 touchdowns, leading the Musketeers in all three categories.

The Indians secondary and Drew Muñoz will be up for the challenge of shutting down the passing game as they have forced 10 interceptions on the year.

“It’s exciting,” said Hart’s defensive back Drew Muñoz. “He’s a four-star, five-star athlete, it’s always fun to go up against someone like that and compete and show to see how good you are against them and really just go out there and do what you have to do.”

Both teams collide tonight at 7 p.m.