Jeanna Crawford | Bjorkman: Right Person at Right Time

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

I’m endorsing Ann-Marie Bjorkman for the College of the Canyons board of trustees because she’s the right person at the right time. But you’ve already read all about that, and from others much more well versed on the intricacies of how Ann-Marie will benefit the college day to day.

“Logic” says that Area 5 residents should cast their ballot for Bjorkman, but if you know me, you’re aware that my decisions are more motivated by the heart – and that’s what this woman has in spades.

Someone asked me recently, “I’ve read the campaign literature, but you know her personally. Who is she, really?”

In a word, she’s a mom. She’s flexible, committed and tireless. She fights for what’s right, not for herself, but for her children and all children. She pushes through against all odds, not for ego, but with the selfless heart of a mother who would do anything to make the world a better place for those who will inherit it. I have watched her strategize late into the night to find new ways to serve our most vulnerable children. I’ve fought by her side – against red tape, lack of resources, deficits in support – to make this community a better place. I’ve seen her win, always humble and happy for those in need who will benefit. I’ve seen her lose, regroup and try again – because she doesn’t give up until everyone has their best chance for success.

In the 18 years I have been her friend, I have seen her mother her own children with patience, tenderness, encouragement and love – and then turn around and invest the same energies, the same smarts, into making Santa Clarita a better place for all of us.

We’re not a town of people who sit on their laurels. We’re a place of constant progress and improvement. The COC board of trustees is already good, but Santa Clarita is great. So is Ann-Marie, and that’s why she has my unwavering support. She should have yours, too.

Jeanna Crawford

Santa Clarita