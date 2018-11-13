Karla H. Edwards | Smith Is Wise to Wait on Provisionals

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Christy Smith is wise to wait until all of the ballots are counted.

When I arrived at my polling place at 7 a.m. on election day, I was told that I would have to vote using a provisional ballot since I was registered to vote by mail. I have never voted by mail and never intend to, but the volunteers at the polling place said “provisional or nothing.” There were five or six others in the same predicament — we all had to fill out a provisional ballot to cast our vote. (I had received an “application to vote by mail” attached to my voter information booklet; it is still attached.)

The voter receipt advises that: “If you would like to know if your ballot was counted, please call (800) 815-2666 Option 3, no sooner than 30 days after the election.”

Karla H. Edwards

Valencia