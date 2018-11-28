Local roundup: Canyon girls basketball wins, Trinity boys soccer outlasts Heritage Christian

By Signal Staff

Canyon girls basketball picked up their third win of the season against Ventura, defeating them 36-34 at Ventura on Wednesday.

Chidinma Okafor picked up a double-double, leading the Cowboys with 15 points and 10 rebounds, adding three blocks. Riley LaPlant followed up with 11 points, six boards and two blocks of her own.

Canyon plays El Camino Real at home at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Prep boys soccer

Trinity 3, Heritage Christian 2

Tied 2-2 with less than a minute remaining, Chapman Wolf scored the game-winning goal for the Knights on a corner-kick header.

Goalie Andrew Dever kept the Knights in the game stopping two penalty kicks in the second half while Nolan Kulp finished the game with two goals and the game-winning assist to Wolf.

Ben Wexler added a goal and an assist in the win.

Prep girls soccer

Saugus 3, Thousand Oaks 0

Aubrey Finicle scored the first goal of the evening with an assist from Kaelyn Vigor. Shaina Berdin scored in the second half on a penalty kick and Vigor scored a goal for herself after. Abbey Negosian was credited with the assist.

Goalkeepers Kayla Medof and Madalynn Moreno combined for the clean sheet.

The Centurions are now 2-0 on the season and travel to Dos Pueblos on Friday.