Lois Eisenberg | What's Becoming of America?

7 hours ago

I’m compelled to write this letter, being of the Jewish faith, about the horrific shooting in a synagogue in Squirrel Hill, Pittsburgh, on Saturday (Oct. 27), which is the sabbath for the Jewish people.

I’m grieving with my whole heart and soul!

Living with anti-Semitism my whole life and seeing that anti-Semitism is on the rise is very disturbing and scary.

My Jewish grandma and grandpa and all of their siblings would say: What is becoming of our beautiful America, and why is it being taken over by very hideous people with no character, ethics or morals?

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia