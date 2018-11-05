New scoop for sweet treats: Wafflecomb brings unique flavors to the SCV

By Tammy Murga

6 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Growing up in Toronto, Canada, Nicole De Las Alas and her husband’s go-to dessert were hot-bubble waffles. But they always knew something was missing.

It wasn’t until they moved to California that they decided to sweeten things up and Santa Clarita Valley residents were the first to try it out.

Popularly known for selling out at the Concerts at the Park events in Central Park, the couple created what today is known as Wafflecomb, a new Saugus shop that mixes ice cream with golden Hong Kong bubble waffles and a variety toppings.

“We started in a food truck, and it was a huge success,” said De Las Alas. “Many times we had to shut down because we ran out of all the batter. That’s when we knew we needed to take this to the next step.”

Located at 26240 Bouquet Canyon Rd., Wafflecomb serves ice cream in waffles that are crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside, creating a honeycomb-like appearance — hence the business name.

“Bubble waffle is not your typical waffle,” said De Las Alas. “It’s a Hong Kong street food and forms bubbles when you make it, unlike the squared, denser, harder waffles from Belgium.”

How do you eat it?

De Las Alas said you could use the waffle as a dip for the ice cream or “take a bite right out of it.”

What’s made for a colorful, mouth-watering Instagram feed are the photos shared by customer’s creations.

Wafflecombs doesn’t settle as a vanilla-strawberry-chocolate shop. While they do offer traditional flavors, the Saugus shop offers unique flavors De Las Alas said aren’t typical in the SCV, including Dole pineapple, matcha green tea and pumpkin spice for this fall season.

Toppings aren’t limited to sprinkles, either. Customers can find anything from fruity pebble cereal and mochi to gummy bears and Taki sticks.

Though Wafflecomb opened just this summer, the shop has already earned a “Yelp Hot & New Business 2018” title.

De Las Alas said the family-owned business might expand to other parts of the SCV like Canyon Country or Valencia, and even spread to the San Fernando Valley.

“We are looking into different venues, but we are just very happy with our very supportive community at this location,” she said.

On Oct. 26, several hundred customers showed up at the official grand opening of Wafflecomb, where officials like Santa Clarita Councilman Bill Miranda and representatives from Senator Scott Wilk attended.

For more information visit wafflecomb.com or call (661) 513-7979.