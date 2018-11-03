Patricia Suzanne | A Republican Voter’s Guide for 2018 Midterms

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Voting is complex. It requires reading, analysis, study. Too many voters, I fear, go to the polls without preparation. When I was younger, I remember feeling a bit lost with this task, especially when staring at a sea of mysterious judicial candidates.

Luckily, today we have access to information from trustworthy sources. So I do my voting “homework” and encourage friends and family to do the same.

I opened my sample ballot and marked it up using the conservative voting recommendations I’d received from Santa Clarita Republican Women Federated. Their voting guide is well-researched and thorough – it includes the candidates, of course, but also judges and propositions (aka “Measures”). You can download it here:

http://bit.ly/VoterGuide11-2018.

Share it with friends who need a little guidance. We’re down to the wire, so do it NOW! And don’t let any conservative you know sit this one out!

In our local Congressional District 25, Republican Rep. Steve Knight deserves your vote. The Democrat opponent is newcomer Katie Hill. It’s enough to know that a vote for Hill is likely a vote for Nancy Pelosi to be speaker of the House; Maxine Waters, chairman of the Financial Services Committee; Adam Schiff, chairman of the Intelligence Committee; and Jerry Nadler, chairman of the Judiciary Committee.

Could it get any worse? For those who may be tempted to vote Democrat this time around because they’re fed up with the status quo, just remember — not one single Democrat in Congress voted for tax relief. Their leadership wouldn’t allow it. Falling into lock-step against President Trump is their mantra, regardless of any benefit to the citizenry.

Sadly, that’s the way it is.

For U.S. Senate, because of California’s perverted top two primary system, you’ll see a choice between two Democrats – long-time incumbent Dianne Feinstein and far-left state Sen. Kevin DeLeon, an “open-borders” guy who once admitted that half his family is here illegally! I’m gonna hold my nose and vote for Feinstein. Putting aside the Brett Kavanaugh debacle, she occasionally exhibits smidgens of wisdom.

At every level, Democrats command tax increases. They support undefended borders, public sector unions that bankrupt cities, and 100 percent government-run health care, regardless of the exorbitant cost and the “one-size-fits-all” nature of that system. Those items top the agenda of Democrat candidate for California governor, Gavin Newsom. He’s gone a step further, promising “free” healthcare for illegal immigrants pouring into our state! Trust me, nothing is free. Want to know who pays the bill? Look in the mirror, then vote for Republican John Cox, a businessman who can start to straighten out this mess. His campaign slogan: “Help is on the way!”

California is in crisis mode. Our universities are hotbeds of left-wing ideology, with conservative voices essentially silenced or shut out. L.A. County is Ground Zero for leftist culture – music, movies and television that emanate from Hollyweird.

And, as you know, our overwhelmingly Democrat Legislature in Sacramento declared us a “Sanctuary State,” which means stonewalling Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers and providing safe haven for all illegal aliens, even violent criminals.

On Nov. 6, we can start to chip away at Sacramento’s power by repealing the new, tied-to-inflation gas tax they instituted last fall. It’s costing the average Santa Clarita family about $800 per year – the cost of Christmas! Bureaucrats purposefully wrote the ballot title to mislead voters. The “road repair” headline is fraudulent. Vote YES on 6 to repeal those unfair tax increases and vehicle registration fees, which hit low-income families the hardest.

We also have a chance to bring some integrity to the voter rolls. For the 2016 election many voters experienced frustration at the polls; names missing, party preference mysteriously changed, duplicate registrations, absentee ballots assigned without request, provisional ballot hell! We need Mark Meuser as our new Secretary of State. He’ll clean up this mess.

Do you want a better future for yourself and your family? For a friendlier business climate, more affordable housing, improved safety, sensible environmental policy, school choice, practical water management? Vote Republican.

Elect the RIGHT team and to send to Sacramento: John Cox for governor; Dante Acosta for Assembly; Mark Meuser for secretary of state; Konstantinos Roditis for controller; Greg Conlon for treasurer; and Steven Bailey for attorney general. And let’s send Steve Knight back to Congress, to be one of few voices of reason there, from California.

We CAN do it.

Patricia Suzanne is a professional writer, retired small business owner, and conservative Republican activist. She lives in a modest Newhall home, where the money required for annual property taxes could pay a full year’s rent on a two-bedroom house in Arkansas. “Right Here, Right Now” appears Saturdays, and rotates among local Republicans.