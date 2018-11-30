Paul Butler | Jim de Bree Offers Useful Analysis

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

I just wanted to say how much I enjoy Jim de Bree’s articles — he is always very clear and concise. It was particularly useful to read his unbiased and plainly stated summary of the recent ballot measures put before the electorate. I propose The Signal ask Jim if he’d be kind enough to prepare such a summary before each of the elections to help our readers make wise decisions.

Paul Butler

Valencia