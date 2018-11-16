Richard Smykle | Wanted: More Democrat Columns

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

Now that Santa Clarita has lost both the Assembly seat and the congressional seat, it might be appropriate for The Signal to consider having some more balanced syndicated columnists instead of Ann Coulter and Byron York. I recognize that Santa Clarita is largely Republican but the reality is times have changed and we Democrats should have some voice, too.

Richard Smykle

Valencia