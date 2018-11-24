Ronald Viersen | Driver License Renewal Nightmare

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

In October, I had to renew my driver license. I am scheduled to take my test on Dec. 10. I can’t buy my wife a birthday gift and take her out to dinner.

I have been driving since 1957, when I took driver’s education and driver’s training on the road. I can’t drive because of this. I have had one ticket, in 1958. If I had lots of tickets I could understand this. Thank you for spoiling my year.

Ronald Viersen

Santa Clarita