Spotlight on Service

3 mins ago

By Roger Lowe President, the Elks Lodge 2379

The Santa Clarita chapter of the Elks Lodge is part of a community-based organization that has a tradition going back 150 years. The group has its general meetings on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at the Elks Lodge on Sierra Highway.

http://www.Elks.org/lodges/home.cfm?LodgeNumber=2379 | (661) 251-1500

Roger Lowe, exalted ruler of the Elks Lodge 2379 in Santa Clarita, said he became a member of the nonprofit service organization the way many do, following the family tradition.

“I’ve only been an Elk for 11 years,” said Lowe, whose title essentially makes him president of the local chapter, which is part of an organization with a longitme tradition.

His father was an Elk at the El Cajon lodge, No. 1812, and he followed in those footsteps, eventually, he said.

For Lowe, he said he reached a point where he started to “think bigger picture” – like many, he didn’t fully appreciate the community involvement aspect of the lodge when he was younger, but he started to consider things like his impact and how he could give back.

“‘What can I do? How can I be different? What can I provide to my community to help other people?’” he said, recalling what spurred his interest.

At that point, he truly gave it a try and began to appreciate the appeal, he said. The respect his father earned among the group, and the way the group looked to make a difference.

“I went to the lodge and it just opened up a whole new world to me of community and charity, and just that sense of giving,” Lowe said.

Anyone is welcome to join the Elks Lodge with a sponsor who’s a current member, Lowe said.

In addition to weekly social gatherings and meetings, joining the organization is a chance to be a part of something that’s known for “charity and community and what we give back,” Lowe said.

“We work with the (local) Boy Scouts, whose troup number is also 2379,” he said, as well veterans and children with special needs.

“We host VA luncheons, and we give them supplies, we donate a lot of money to the Elks National Foundation,” he added. The group also discusses community asks

One such fundraiser was a classic car show and chili cook-off the group recently held, but there’s also the occasional spaghetti dinner of pancake breakfast, too, he said.

Dues are $97 a year, and if anyone would like to become a member, there’s an application available at CHEA-elks.org.