Tony and Reena Newhall | Boydston Gets to Heart of Problems

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

In the coming Nov. 6 election for City Council, we ask you to vote for TimBen Boydston.

TimBen is a 42-year resident of our community. He has served two City Council terms in the past – one appointed, one elected. He is totally familiar with all the issues facing the city.

TimBen studies the pros and cons on the issues; he answers calls from the citizens (day and night); and he gets to the heart of the problems. He attends all City Council meetings well prepared.

His main goals during the coming term are dealing with the traffic congestion, maintaining our valley’s clean water supply, addressing homeless issues, and keeping our city prosperous.

TimBen’s performance as a councilman in years past demonstrates that he has represented his constituents with dignity, honesty and hard work.

We strongly encourage you to vote for TimBen Boydston for City Council.

Tony and Reena Newhall

Valencia