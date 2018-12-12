Bill Miranda | Top 10 Reasons to Visit Old Town Newhall

By Signal Contributor

9 hours ago

Small businesses are the heart and soul of our community, and you won’t find more unique and artisanal businesses than in the city’s premier arts and entertainment district in Old Town Newhall.

As the historic core of our community, Old Town Newhall is known for its mix of rustic charm and cosmopolitan appeal that provides something for everyone.

If you haven’t been there in a while, you may not know about all that’s transformed. Here are 10 reasons why you should plan to visit Old Town Newhall.

1. Shop One-of-a-Kind Retailers – Shops on and around Main Street offer the latest fashions, one-of-a-kind gifts and handcrafted goodies. You never know what gems you will discover shopping in Old Town Newhall!

2. Eat Yummy Meals – There is no shortage of great food in Old Town Newhall. From a curated dining experience to a quick snack or meal, you will find some of Los Angeles County’s best eateries.

3. Have a Sip – You don’t need to leave Santa Clarita to enjoy great California wine or craft beer. Pop into the wine tasting rooms and breweries for a sip!

4. Enjoy Sweet Treats – Old Town Newhall is more than full meals and craft beverages. You’ll also find some of the best cupcakes, muffins and cookies that will satisfy any sweet tooth.

5. Be Entertained – With venues like The MAIN and Canyon Theatre Guild, and events in the Thursdays@Newhall series, you will find unrivaled entertainment options all year long. Whether you are the star of the show — or a patron of the local art scene — you are sure to find something just for you.

6. Learn about History – Old Town Newhall is Santa Clarita’s oldest neighborhood and has a rich history. Come experience it by visiting the Western Walk of Stars, the William S. Hart Museum, Heritage Junction and much more!

7. Find Your Artistic Side – Bring your friends and family down to Old Town Newhall to take a painting class, visit a gallery or create your own arts and crafts at a number of studios in the area. Showcase your artistic talents!

8. Take a Walk – The Newhall Walking Tour app, which you can download for free on your smartphone, takes you on a journey through the historical sites and various film locations in Newhall. From your favorite family-friendly puppet movie to the hottest crime scene dramas, you never know when Old Town Newhall will be on the big and small screen.

9. Getting Here Is Easy – With the new city-owned parking structure, located on 9th Street between Railroad Avenue and Main Street, and in addition to parking available on Main Street, the Community Center, the Old Town Newhall Library and private lots, parking has never been easier!

10. There is More to Come! – The highly anticipated Laemmle Theatre is officially under construction! This family-owned art house movie theater will provide seven screens of foreign films, film festival award winners and classic movies. The Newhall Crossings mixed use project is also currently in construction, and will provide 47 residential units and over 20,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. Get ready for even more entertainment, dining and retail coming in the next year!

There is a lot to see, eat and experience in Old Town Newhall. Whether you are looking for something family-friendly, an adults-only night out, or some peaceful alone time, Old Town Newhall is the place to be. Next time you head down to Old Town Newhall, snap a picture and share it on your social media. Be sure to use the hashtag #OldTownNewhall and share with your friends how much fun you had in Old Town Newhall.

Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at bmiranda@santa-clarita.com.