Bob Comer | Positive Suggestions and Examples from Gutzeit Commentary

1 min ago

What a positive article by Maria Gutzeit! (“Beginning with the End in Mind,” Dec. 4.) It prompted me to bring up one fact that reinforces what she says.

Tom Kartsotis, an entrepreneur, is responsible for an admirable project in Detroit. He opened a watch factory in a poor neighborhood.

Today, 400 residents have jobs there. A side benefit is the transformation of the blighted area that became a combination of storefronts, boutiques and fine restaurants.

I hope this idea is contagious!

Bob Comer

Valencia