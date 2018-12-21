Connecting to a cause: Give where you live, SCV

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

Philanthropy should be a key component of every business operating within a local market area, and these efforts should align with the strategic goals of the business. Beyond doing good for others, charitable giving can create goodwill among consumers, regulators, investors, employees, and business partners.

Any company can create a culture of philanthropy. The key is incorporating it into all aspects of an organization. Philanthropic efforts also provide an outlet for employees and consumers to connect with the company beyond just products and services.

Having local involvement and being invested in the community is certainly woven into the DNA at Mission Valley Bank. In addition to financial support, the management team lends its leadership skills to many nonprofits within the community. The bank prides itself on involvement in charitable works that help individuals, along with economic development initiatives to attract and retain businesses within the region.

In response to the growing needs of our nonprofit partners, Mission Valley Bank hosts the Give Where You Live SCV initiative. Participating organizations include Carousel Ranch, Boys and Girls Club of SCV, Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, College of the Canyons Foundation, Santa Clarita Valley Family YMCA, and the SCV Senior Center.

Each month, Mission Valley Bank features a nonprofit client on its website, in advertising and articles, and throughout its social media platforms. Bringing awareness to the needs and work of these organizations — while connecting each cause with residents — strengthens the community as a whole. (GiveWhereYouLiveSCV.com)

How can your business get involved in helping others? Discover a charity or service club that fits your vision, mission, and purpose or one that speaks to your heart. The Santa Clarita community has hundreds of nonprofits that rely upon the kindness of residents and businesses to step up and make a difference.

Mission Valley Bank is a locally owned, full-service community business bank headquartered in Sun Valley, California with a business banking office in Santa Clarita. Marianne Cederlind serves as president of the Carousel Ranch Board of Directors and can be reached at (818) 394-2300. For more information, visit MissionValleyBank.com.