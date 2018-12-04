Kevin Eliason | Happy Trails, 41

By Signal Contributor

To the media he was known simply as 41. He was way much more than a number. He was a Naval World War II hero, statesman, vice president, president, loving husband, father, grandfather, a man of humility, respect and honor.

He was George Herbert Walker Bush, who I sum up as a role model for the ages. Rest in peace with your beloved Barbara and with the THANKS from a grateful nation for your service to our country and the world. May all your trails be happy trails, until we meet again.

Kevin Eliason

Santa Clarita