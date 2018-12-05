Laurene Weste | Shop Local This Holiday Season

Decorations are up and the weather is cooling down, which means the holiday season is here!

As mayor, I am honored to have played a part in creating this amazing community. During the holidays, it is important for all of us to reflect on what is most meaningful in life — family, friends and the natural beauty we see around us.

When you are putting together your holiday shopping list this year, it is my hope that you will make it a point to support our local businesses. Not only will you be able to check off all the names on your holiday shopping list, you will also be giving back to our community.

You don’t need to leave the city or shop online to find the perfect gifts. Stores in Santa Clarita carry everything from the most popular toys to one-of-a-kind, handmade treasures. I encourage you to step into one of the many unique businesses throughout our beautiful city.

Check out shops along Main Street in Old Town Newhall, at Westfield Valencia Town Center or any of our many unique shops in Canyon Country. Head over to the Valencia Auto Center to make a dream come true for that special someone on your holiday shopping list.

Shopping locally supports local businesses, with your dollars staying in our city that are used for schools, parks and community services.

It also helps to bring free art and entertainment events like Concerts in the Park and Thursdays@Newhall. You invest in making your neighborhood vibrant and contribute to the job creation potential in Santa Clarita. Equally important is the fact that shopping within our city reduces your stress and increases your enjoyment out and about in our beautiful area.

I hope you will make it a point to purchase from local businesses. From the bottom of my heart, I want to wish you and your family a very happy, healthy and safe holiday season.

Mayor Laurene Weste is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at lweste@santa-clarita.com.