Marsha McLean | Find Stunning Holiday Lights in Santa Clarita

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hannukah, Winter Solstice or Kwanzaa, there’s something magical about holiday lights that cheers you up instantly. If you’re looking for some stunning holiday décor, look no further than Santa Clarita!

There are numerous Santa Clarita neighborhoods showcasing blocks of homes blanketed in thousands of holiday lights. They are a must-visit for Santa Clarita locals, which means long lines of cars waiting to take in the festive glow.

To avoid being stuck behind the wheel, I encourage you to board Santa Clarita Transit for their popular Holiday Light Tour!

The Holiday Light Tour was first introduced in 2015, taking passengers on a tour aboard the classic wooden Hometown Trolley.

Over the years the tour gained popularity and Dial-A-Ride (DAR) buses were added to the service to accommodate more tours.

This year, the Holiday Light Tour will be serviced through two classic wooden trolleys – including a trolley fueled by Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), an eco-friendly fuel used to power most of the city’s regular fleet, and Dial-A-Ride (DAR) buses.

The 45-minute tour will take passengers across town to view local displays of cheer, while leaving the driving to Santa Clarita Transit – something mom or dad will surely appreciate.

Starting Thursday, Dec. 20, through Saturday, Dec. 22, you can hop on the Holiday Light Tour from the McBean Regional Transit Center located at 24589 Mall Entrance.

Tours will depart every 30 minutes with the first tour leaving at 6 p.m. and the last trip departing at 9 p.m.

Please note we cannot guarantee whether you will board a trolley or Dial-A-Ride. Seats will be available on a first-come first-served basis.

Tickets can be purchased upon boarding the vehicle for $3 per person, or free with the donation of canned food. For a list of suggested donated items, please visit

SCVFoodPantry.com.

The food being collected will be donated to the local nonprofit organization, the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry.

The mission of the Food Pantry is to alleviate hunger throughout our valley. They work toward this goal with a dynamic group of volunteers who source donations, package nutritious food to stretch a family’s food supply and distribute that food to qualifying residents of the Santa Clarita Valley.

Last year, the Holiday Light Tour took an estimated 890 passengers on the festive journey.

From fares alone, more than 3,000 pounds of food donations were collected for the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry!

We’re happy to once again be able to partner with the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry and hope you can help us match or surpass last year’s donation count!

Enjoy the dazzling light displays Santa Clarita has to offer, minus the stress of getting there. Grab your family and friends, get into your holiday pajamas and board the Holiday Light Tour!

Whatever you end up doing to celebrate the holidays, I wish you and your family a wonderful and safe holiday season!

For more information about Santa Clarita Transit’s Holiday Light Tour, and for tour updates, contact Santa Clarita Transit at (661) 294-1BUS (1287) or visit SantaClaritaTransit.com.

Marsha McLean is Mayor of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at mmclean@santa-clarita.com.