Roger Pida | Hill’s Election Bought and Paid For

1 min ago

While I agree with the majority of Ms. Lynn Wright’s article (Nov. 29, “Knight’s Election Post-Mortem”) it was the omission of one very large reason why Rep.-elect Katie Hill won the election and angered me enough to write this response. It was the $4.5 million given to (support) Hill from a political organization funded by a billionaire and former New York mayor. So the jury is out and I will be watching to see if Hill knows the concerns/issues of the 25th district and acts on them or will she simply follow the party agenda and answer the phone when New York calls.

Call me purple who will vote red if Hill fails to live up to her promises.

Roger Pida

Newhall