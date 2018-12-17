Seven questions real estate agents dread

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

By Ray “the Realtor” Kutylo

Signal Contributing Writer

Realtors get all kinds of questions from buyers and sellers, and every once in a while, we get questions that can make us squirm or legally, we just can’t comment on.

But if you have any question or concern about buying or selling a home, you really should ask us, I encourage it.

The folks at “The Lighter Side of Real Estate” on Facebook asked Realtors what questions we don’t like, and here is what they came up with:

Q. I bet real estate is easy, isn’t it? Probably quick money, eh?

A. Ummm, no — to both questions.

Q. I already have an agent, but I don’t want to inconvenience them, so can you just show me this property?

A. Ummm, no. But your agent would love to show you the home. Call them, now.

Q. Is your commission negotiable?

A. Yes, of course. It starts at XX percent, and goes up from there.

Q. (Insert pretty much anything sexist or any kind of pick up line)

A. I’m your agent. I’m not going to date you. (Full disclosure: I haven’t had this one in a long time.)

Q. I already have an agent, but could you come out and look at the house and give me an assessment on what you think should be done and what the price should be?

A. Ummm, no, I don’t work for free.

Q. Just off the top of your head, what do you think my home is worth?

A. If I’m $25,000 too low or $25,000 too high, that won’t matter to you will it? Besides, I haven’t seen your home, so…

Q. Is this a good or a bad neighborhood?

A. Folks, we can’t answer that question.

If you have any questions, feel free to ask me, and share your concerns.

Ray Kutylo is associated with Keller Williams VIP Properties in Santa Clarita. CA DRE 00918855

