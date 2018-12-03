So you’re thinking of selling your home

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Ray the Realtor Kutylo

Signal Contributing Writer

First, and perhaps most important, is clarity about your “Why,” and staying clear about your “Why,” throughout the transaction — from start to sold.

Traditional reasons for selling a home include a job transfer or opportunity elsewhere; cash in on appreciation; changed economic circumstances and the need or desire to downsize or upsize; status change such as marriage or divorce; or simply, “It’s time for a change.”

These are among the reasons why people sell, and your why is what will carry you through the stresses of having your home on the market and getting to a successful close of escrow.

Second, and this is just as important as the “why”: Are all of the decision-makers fully on board with the prospect of selling and moving?

The decision-makers most often are the married or “significant other” couples. Sometimes, other family members, such as parents or children, are involved in the selling decision, and while they aren’t the decision-makers per se they can have a major influence. Hopefully, everybody is in full agreement and support mode.

Third, most people love the familiar and the comfort and routine of a home and community. Leaving that behind and starting over in a new neighborhood, school or town can be stressful for everyone, and has to be taken into account. Fear of the unknown and overstating potential problems and obstacles can freeze you into inaction. One positive thing you can do is become familiar and comfortable with the destination, which will reduce stress for everyone involved and make your decision to sell your home easier. Make research a priority, and visit the area if it is out of town.

If you are a prospective seller seeking more information, the HGTV channel has an online portal here: bit.ly/2AhTpt2

Ray the Realtor Kutylo is the team leader of the SCV Home Team at Keller Williams VIP Properties in Valencia. CA DRE 00918855 He can be contacted at 661-312-9461 or via email at rkutylo@gmail.com. The views expressed in his column are his own and not necessarily those of The Signal.

MLS Data Disclaimer (required)

Based on information from the Southland Regional Association of REALTORS®/Multiple Listing Service for the week ending on 11/23/18. All data, including all measurements and calculations of area, is obtained from various sources and has not been, and will not be, verified by broker or MLS. All information should be independently reviewed and verified for accuracy. Properties may or may not be listed by the office/agent presenting the information.