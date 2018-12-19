Thomas Oatway | Letter Writer Gets Facts Wrong on Illegal Immigrants’ Voting

By Signal Contributor

5 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

An opinion letter from Dana L. Stern published in the Dec. 13 issue of The Signal had some obvious errors. Mr. Stern seems to have graduated from the Donald Trump School of Fact-Checking.

He stated that “in California illegal aliens cannot be asked their citizenship when applying for a driver’s license.” In fact, there are two types of licenses issued by the DMV. One is a driving permit that cannot be used for identification and is labeled as “DP.” The other is a standard driver’s license that is only issued if the applicant shows a Social Security number or other qualifying identification.

One can register to vote ONLY when applying for a DL. And one of the questions asked on the form is whether the applicant is a U.S. citizen, which if answered with fraudulent intent is punishable as a felony.

Mr. Stern implies that (illegal aliens) register to vote when applying for a driver’s license and then “vote issues to better their position illegally in this country.” In fact, investigations of voter fraud have found a minuscule number of verified cases of non-qualified voting.

On the other hand, in North Carolina an election for the House of Representatives has established massive voter fraud in absentee ballots. These illegal actions were committed by a paid operative associated with the Republican candidate.

Voter fraud is much more likely to involve voter suppression than illegal voting by non-citizens. Nor is there any evidence or proof that politicians “seek the votes of illegal aliens as soon as they cross our borders.” Mr. Stern has made claims that are demonstrably false. The Signal has given him a forum to express these views, and this issue should be immediately tossed into the circular file.

Thomas Oatway

Valencia