William Campbell | Hill Another Disingenuous Dem?
By Signal Contributor
1 hour ago

I must have missed the part of Rep.-elect Katie Hill’s campaign where she said that one of the first things she’d do is suck up to Nancy Pelosi.

In my opinion she’s proving to be another disingenuous Democrat.

William Campbell

Valencia

Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

