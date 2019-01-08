Barbara Dinius | Thanks to Those Who Called Attention to the Streetlight Assessment Issue

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Thank you, thank you, thank you to Steve Petzold, Alan Ferdman and James Farley for diligently bringing attention to the latest streetlight assessment fiasco by the city.

Without their public attention to this costly issue, the residents of our city could have been subjected to an extraordinary increase in taxes. Thank goodness not everyone is “asleep at the wheel” or should I say asleep at the gavel when it comes to these issues.

I encourage attendance at the next City Council meeting on Tuesday to hear the city’s plans/decision.

Continue your diligent work Steve, Alan and James!

Barbara Dinius

Canyon Country