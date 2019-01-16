Betty Arenson | Immigration vs. Illegal Immigration

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The commentary of Jan. 6, “Backtracking, Diseases and Immigration,” was excellent in setting forth facts and reality. The one word in the title that was missing is “Illegal” (Immigration).

The vast majority of Americans are pro-immigration, not pro-illegal immigration.

The reckless among us purposely only use the word “immigration” because it implies an agenda that fits those who not only want illegal infiltration breaching our sovereignty but escort it in.

All Americans should care about the diseases coming in; diseases America has responsibly eradicated.

We still have no response, let alone an answer, from Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Dianne Feinstein, Hillary Clinton, and/or Barack Obama, as to their prior collective avouchment of the decadence of illegal crossings of America’s borders. Those earlier declarations wholly contradict their stances today.

These people can mouth border security all they want but their actions tell it all.

Follow not only the money but also follow the wicked desire for power. That is their aim and goal….more votes.

Signal reader Dominique Decaudain judged the commentary “hateful” and “disgusting.” Yes, those who choose to turn a blind eye to reality, often view the ugly truth and facts just like that.

Betty Arenson

Valencia