Brownies visit Assistance League

By Helen Barlow

Excited and enthusiastic Brownie Girl Scouts from Troop No. 2592 recently visited the Assistance League Resale store to work toward earning their badge in philanthropy. We welcomed nine 7-year-olds who all came ready to learn.

Philanthropy is a difficult word to say, but they learned what it means. We discussed the difference between a “want” and a “need.” Since they all brought donations, we talked about how they decided what would be the best things to contribute.

They also toured the store and learned how the resale store supports Assistance League philanthropic programs that benefit children in the Santa Clarita Valley. We told them about Operation School Bell®, which provides new school clothes and shoes to students in need, and iCare for Kids, which provides free eye examinations and eyeglasses to children who are identified as needing them.

The highlight of the afternoon was the opportunity for the Brownies to help with the hands-on project of dressing teddy bears in the special T-shirt of our Teddy Bear Patrol program. The girls dressed many bears and know those bears will become an item of comfort to children in traumatic situations. The bears are now ready to be placed in first-responder vehicles, the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital emergency room and other agencies in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The girls ended the day with a little shopping because that is what one enjoys in our well-stocked store. Many bought things to take home as a surprise for family members.

Members of Troop No. 2592 will proudly wear their philanthropy badges and members of Assistance League Santa Clarita hope they have inspired these happy young Brownies by letting them experience some of the joy that comes from helping others.

For more information about Assistance League Resale and our philanthropic programs, please visit

www.assistanceleaguesantaclarita.org.